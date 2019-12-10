Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Remains in starting five
Kaminsky will draw another start Monday against Minnesota, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
As expected Kaminsky will remain in the starting lineup despite Aron Baynes (calf) returning to action Monday evening. It's unclear how long the former Badger will hang onto his starting role, as he'll likely return to the bench once Baynes gets back up to speed. Deandre Ayton is also nearing a return from his 25-game suspension, which is bad news for Kaminsky owners.
More News
-
Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Scores season-high 23 points•
-
Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Solid showing versus former squad•
-
Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Returns to starting role•
-
Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Playing, starting Saturday•
-
Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Nursing minor hip issue•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...