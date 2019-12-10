Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Remains in starting five

Kaminsky will draw another start Monday against Minnesota, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

As expected Kaminsky will remain in the starting lineup despite Aron Baynes (calf) returning to action Monday evening. It's unclear how long the former Badger will hang onto his starting role, as he'll likely return to the bench once Baynes gets back up to speed. Deandre Ayton is also nearing a return from his 25-game suspension, which is bad news for Kaminsky owners.