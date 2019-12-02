Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Returns to starting role
Kaminsky will start Monday's game against Charlotte, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Kaminsky came off the bench Friday against the Mavs after Aron Baynes (calf) returned to action, but with Baynes ruled out for Monday's clash, Kaminsky slots right back into a starting role. He's averaging 9.4 points, four rebounds and 1.8 assists over five starts this season.
