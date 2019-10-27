Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 18 off bench

Kaminsky had 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3PT, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and six assists in Saturday's win over the Clippers.

The Suns logged another impressive victory, and Kaminsky was a big reason why, as he played 29 minutes off the bench and was a team-best plus-15. The Wisconsin product should continue to see increased run over the next month-plus while Deandre Ayton serves his 25-game suspension.