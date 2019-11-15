Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 19 points
Kaminsky had 19 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3PT, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 128-112 win over the Hawks.
Kaminsky has been extremely inconsistent this season, but he seems to be getting on a groove of late -- he has scored at 15 points in his last two games while making 68.4 percent of his field-goal attempts over that span. It's a small-sample size, but he will aim to continue that strong run of play off the bench Monday at home against the Celtics.
