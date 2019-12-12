Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 24 points in loss

Kaminsky had 24 points (9-12 FG, 4-4 3PT, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 loss against the Grizzlies.

Kaminsky has started 11 of Phoenix's last 12 games, and he is currently averaging 12.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game during those starts. His playing time remains unchanged whether he starts (23.9 minutes per game) or comes off the bench (23.4), meaning he should remain a decent fantasy asset regardless of his role moving forward. But the fact that he has scored 20 or more points in three of his last six games is certainly encouraging.