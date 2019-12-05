Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Scores season-high 23 points

Kaminsky had 23 points (10-12 FG, 3-4 3PT, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 128-114 loss at Orlando.

Kaminsky has started seven of Phoenix's last eight games, and he is averaging 11.1 points with a 35.5 shooting percentage from three-point range over that span. He is starting due to the absences of both DeAndre Ayton and Aron Baynes, meaning his short-team upside should remain high as long as he stays on the starting five.