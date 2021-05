Kaminsky finished with seven points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 135-103 loss to Atlanta.

Kaminsky hit both of his shot attempts in what was quite possibly the worst loss of the season for the Suns. The fact he still only played 13 minutes in a game such as this speaks volumes about where he fits in the current rotation. Quite obviously, he belongs on the waiver wire in all competitive formats.