Kaminsky scored zero points (0-2 FG) but managed to record an assist and a block in seven minutes of action in Thursday's 109-95 loss to the Lakers.

Kaminsky made his postseason debut in Game 3 as the Suns moved away from Dario Saric, who picked up a DNP-CD. Coach Monty Williams decided to open up the bench in hopes of sparking a run; however, the former Wisconsin standout couldn't find much production in his seven minutes of action. It's possible Williams will continue to grant minutes to bench players who haven't seen the court yet since the Suns are starting to get desperate with a 2-1 series deficit.