Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Shows out during Monday's loss
Kaminsky finished with 22 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and one block in 19 minutes during Monday's 107-102 preseason loss to the Nuggets.
Kaminsky is having himself a nice preseason and that continued Monday despite the loss. He is certainly doing his very best to earn meaningful minutes for the young Suns team. Kaminsky struggled to find a consistent role during his time in Charlotte and things are not a lot clearer, even after his recent performances. He is probably too risky to take a chance on in standard leagues but managers should just keep an eye on things to see if he can turn this into something real.
