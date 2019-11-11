Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Slumping from field

Kaminsky played 28 minutes off the bench and finished with two points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block Sunday in the Suns' 138-112 win over the Nets.

After starting center Deandre Ayton was handed a 25-game suspension following the Suns' season-opening win over the Kings, Kaminsky emerged as an appealing pickup when he averaged 13 points across Phoenix's first five games sans Ayton. The bloom looks to be off the rose for Kaminsky at this point, however, as he's since fallen into a massive shooting rut. He's connected on only two of his 14 field-goal attempts and now sits on a 34.2 percent mark for the season.