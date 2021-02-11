Kaminsky registered 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists across 35 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Bucks.

Kaminsky has scored in double digits in four of his last eight games, but he is also showing his ability to contribute on both ends of the court with ease. His eight assists tied a season-high mark for him, while the eight rebounds mean he's now grabbed seven or more boards in three of his last five appearances. Kaminsky is excelling as a starter and could be a decent streaming option in category-based leagues due to his ability to stuff the stat sheet on any given night.