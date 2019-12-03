Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Solid showing versus former squad

Kaminsky supplied 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Monday's 109-104 win over the Hornets.

Kaminsky finished with a season high in blocks while filling up the stat sheet across multiple categories against his former team. He drew the start with Aron Baynes (calf) and Deandre Ayton (suspension) out, though the fact that Baynes had been listed as probable for this one as recently as Sunday might hint at a possible return for Wednesday's matchup versus the Magic. Orlando is significantly better than Charlotte on the defensive end, but Kaminsky could be a quality option for daily leagues if Baynes remains sidelined once again.