Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Strong performance as substitute
Kaminsky had 19 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3PT, 11-11 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist during Phoenix's 107-108 loss at Denver on Friday.
Kaminsky logged an impressive 33 minutes off the bench and while his scoring total was solid, it needs to be put into context since his percent record on 11 trips to the charity stripe saved what would've been an otherwise average performance for him. With Aron Baynes starting in place of the suspended DeAndre Ayton, Kaminsky should remain as a strong bench asset although his upside will be mostly tied to his scoring and rebounding totals, as well as his playing time off the bench.
