Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Timeline still unclear
Kaminsky (kneecap) is scheduled to receive a follow-up consultation this week and is still viewed as out indefinitely, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
The big man hasn't played since Dec. 28 due to a right patella stress fracture. Unless Kaminsky receives good news when he receives the consultation, there's a real chance he might be done for the rest of the regular season.
