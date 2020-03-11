Play

Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Timeline still unclear

Kaminsky (kneecap) is scheduled to receive a follow-up consultation this week and is still viewed as out indefinitely, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The big man hasn't played since Dec. 28 due to a right patella stress fracture. Unless Kaminsky receives good news when he receives the consultation, there's a real chance he might be done for the rest of the regular season.

