Suns' Frank Kaminsky: To remain out indefinitely

Kaminsky has suffered a left patella stress fracture and will be sidelined indefinitely.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Kaminsky will be sidelined for the foreseeable future after breaking the patella bone in his knee. A reasonable expectation for Kaminsky's return date is around early-to-mid-March, though there's a chance for him to return earlier. His absence will open up significant minutes in the Suns' frontcourt with Cheick Diallo, Aron Baynes and Dario Saric being the best positioned secure expanded roles.