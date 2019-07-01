Suns' Frank Kaminsky: To sign two-year deal with Suns
Kaminsky and the Suns have agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Kaminsky never quite fit in with a crowded Hornets frontcourt, but he'll head to a more favorable situation in Phoenix, which parted ways with backup big man Richaun Holmes earlier Monday. The Suns do have Aron Baynes behind Deandre Ayton, but Kaminsky can also slide down and play the power forward spot, where Phoenix currently has very little depth.
