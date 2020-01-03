Play

Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Unlikely to play Friday

Kaminsky (knee) is considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Lakers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Kaminsky is trending towards missing a third consecutive game due to a knee injury. Assuming he remains sidelined, Deandre Ayton and Aron Baynes should continue to handle the majority of work at center.

