Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Unlikely to play Friday
Kaminsky (knee) is considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Lakers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Kaminsky is trending towards missing a third consecutive game due to a knee injury. Assuming he remains sidelined, Deandre Ayton and Aron Baynes should continue to handle the majority of work at center.
