Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Will play Monday
Kaminsky (knee) is available to play in Monday's game against the Nuggets, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Kaminsky's knee injury wasn't worth worrying about as he's been cleared to play Monday. The fifth-year center's supplying solid bench production in his first year in Phoenix and is averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 23.3 minutes on the season.
