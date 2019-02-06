King finished Tuesday's loss to the Vipers with 26 points (9-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and five assists.

The two-way player could be a candidate to soak up minutes at the NBA level following the trade deadline, as the Suns have been active in trade discussions to date. It's a bit surprising to see the former second-round pick struggle as much as he did from behind the arc Tuesday considering King is averaging 40.5 percent on 5.3 attempts through 30 games with Northern Arizona this season, but that figure will likely wind up an abnormality on whatever level of the "Suns" he plays for in the coming weeks.