Suns' George King: Drafted with 59th pick
King was drafted by the Suns with the 59th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
A four-year player at Colorado, King is one of the oldest players in the draft, but he has excellent size (6-6) and has been one of the better three-point shooters in the Pac 12 over the last three seasons. During that span, King has hit 41 percent of his 4.3 three-point attempts per game, while adding 6.4 rebounds per game. He'll likely battle for a roster spot in training camp and could wind up in the G League.
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....