Suns' George King: Drafted with 59th pick

King was drafted by the Suns with the 59th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

A four-year player at Colorado, King is one of the oldest players in the draft, but he has excellent size (6-6) and has been one of the better three-point shooters in the Pac 12 over the last three seasons. During that span, King has hit 41 percent of his 4.3 three-point attempts per game, while adding 6.4 rebounds per game. He'll likely battle for a roster spot in training camp and could wind up in the G League.