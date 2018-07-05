Suns' George King: Signs two-way contract with Suns
King agreed to a two-way contract with the Suns on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
King was selected by the Suns with the 59th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and will secure his spot on the Suns with a two-way contract. That means King will likely spend the bulk of his rookie campaign in the G-League, though he'll still have the opportunity to be called up for a total of 45 days with the big club. A 6-foot-6 guard out of Colorado, King could provide value early on as a three-point specialist after knocking down 41 percent of his deep balls in college.
