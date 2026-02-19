Allen is questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs due to a right ankle sprain.

The Suns didn't include Allen on their initial injury report for Thursday's contest, but the veteran wing apparently isn't in the clear to play just yet. Interestingly enough, Allen is now being listed with an ankle injury, after a right knee sprain had kept him out for the Suns' prior three games before the All-Star break. If Allen is ultimately downgraded to out Thursday, the Suns would likely have more minutes available on the wing and at forward for the likes of Royce O'Neale, Jordan Goodwin, Ryan Dunn and Amir Coffey.