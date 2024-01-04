Allen closed Wednesday's 131-122 loss to the Clippers with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes.

Allen just managed to hit the 10-point mark in the victory, giving him 11 straight double-digit scoring performances. He's had to be efficient to maintain that stretch of late, as he's averaging a modest 7.8 field-goal attempts over his past five contests. Allen is shooting 59.0 percent from the field during that stretch, including 47.6 percent from beyond the arc, and he's averaging 12.8 points, 3.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 triples and 1.2 thefts over that span to hang onto some end-of-roster fantasy value.