Allen (illness) will be available for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Allen has missed the past two games for the Suns, but he's no longer showing up on the injury report. He's had a solid campaign so far, averaging 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.4 three-pointers. He could have more touches coming his way if Devin Booker (ankle, questionable) is unable to play.