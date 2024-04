Frank Vogel said Tuesday that X-rays came back negative on Allen's right ankle, and he should be considered day-to-day, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Allen has dealt with a right ankle injury through the first two games of the series against Minnesota and should be considered questionable for Game 3 on Friday. If Allen is unable to suit, Eric Gordon and Royce O'Neale will likely receive increased playing time.