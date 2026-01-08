Allen amassed 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt), one assist and one block across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 117-98 win over the Grizzlies.

After being held without a point in his return to the rotation Monday against the Rockets, Allen found his footing in a big way Wednesday. He was a strong source of points and three-pointers prior to his injury, making him worth a long look for managers looking for help in those categories.