Allen logged 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two assists across 13 minutes during Monday's 117-106 win over the Blazers.

One wing position is an open competition in Phoenix, and Allen got another opportunity to show his stuff Monday. Allen is a better fit as an off-guard with the second unit, but he may be used as a scoring option in place of Josh Okogie in certain sets. Okogie is a better defender, and he's more likely to be the starter at the three to begin the season.