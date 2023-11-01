Allen provided 19 points (5-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 115-114 loss to San Antonio.

Allen had a bigger role on offense with both Devin Booker (foot) and Bradley Beal (back) sidelined, and the veteran responded with his best scoring output of the young season. He has eclipsed the 15-point mark in the two games the Suns haven'r had their starting backcourt duo, and he figures to have a prominent role once again when the Suns take on the Spurs in a rematch Thursday.