Allen closed Wednesday's 108-84 win over the Nets with eight points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes.

Allen was quiet off Phoenix's bench Wednesday, but he was able to chip in four assists and two three-pointers to pace the second unit. The 29-year-old sharpshooter has still been solid across his last eight games, where he's averaged 13.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.1 three-pointers while shooting 56.8 percent from beyond the arc. Although his overall fantasy appeal remains limited, Allen remains a worthwhile streamer for his strong shooting splits and defined role in the Suns' rotation.