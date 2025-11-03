Allen ended with 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Sunday's 130-118 victory over the Spurs.

The veteran guard has started seven straight games to begin the season as the Suns wait for Jalen Green (hamstring) to get healthy, and Allen has responded by scoring at least 12 points with multiple made three-pointers in every contest. He's averaging 16.4 points, 5.0 assists, 3.6 boards, 3.4 threes and 1.0 steals in 34.6 minutes, but his workload and usage will take a big hit once Green is cleared to make his Phoenix debut.