Allen notched 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and four steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 118-116 victory over the Pelicans.

Allen provided high-end utility off the bench Friday, matching his season high with eight assists while racking up a team-high four steals. Even off the bench, Allen has maintained a prominent role in the rotation, logging at least 25 minutes in four straight games. While his three-point efficiency has been a bit inconsistent lately, his massive shot volume-averaging 13 attempts from deep over his last four outings, keeps his scoring ceiling high. As long as he continues to see nearly 30 minutes a night, Allen remains a strong nine-category asset, particularly for managers needing help in triples and defensive stats.