Allen finished with 28 points (9-15 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 117-107 overtime victory over the Nuggets.
With Devin Booker (ankle) on the sidelines, Allen allowed Bradley Beal to do much of the heavy lifting amid Monday's loss to Denver. He took on a more proper role as a replacement for the All-Star in Wednesday's game, finishing with his fourth-best scoring total of the season. He drained eight three-pointers, which also matched his second-best result in the category.
More News
-
Suns' Grayson Allen: Struggles from field Saturday•
-
Suns' Grayson Allen: Strong from three as leading scorer•
-
Suns' Grayson Allen: Strong all-around effort Friday•
-
Suns' Grayson Allen: Dishes career-high 14 dimes•
-
Suns' Grayson Allen: Set to return Friday•
-
Suns' Grayson Allen: Out for Wednesday•