Allen finished with 28 points (9-15 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 117-107 overtime victory over the Nuggets.

With Devin Booker (ankle) on the sidelines, Allen allowed Bradley Beal to do much of the heavy lifting amid Monday's loss to Denver. He took on a more proper role as a replacement for the All-Star in Wednesday's game, finishing with his fourth-best scoring total of the season. He drained eight three-pointers, which also matched his second-best result in the category.