Allen is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls due to left knee soreness, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Allen left Sunday's game against the Pacers in the first quarter due to a leg injury but quickly returned, finishing with 13 points (5-7 FG), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes. The two issues are presumably related, but the severity remains unclear. Eric Gordon (wrist) is also questionable, so the Suns' backcourt depth may be depleted versus Chicago.