Allen finished with 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 loss to the Warriors.

Allen will remain with the first unit until Jalen Green (hamstring) feels well enough to play. Although he's destined to fall into the second unit, he's averaged 16.4 points, 5.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals over the first eight games with the starters and will still get his share of minutes.