Allen closed with eight points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 14 assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 129-115 victory over the Jazz.

Allen hasn't been a big distributor this season, as he was averaging a modest 2.9 assists per contest coming into Thursday. However, he stepped into more of a passing role against Utah with Devin Booker (hip) sidelined, and Allen ended up almost doubling his previous career-best mark of eight dimes. It's unlikely that he'll suddenly become a viable source of assists given his career numbers, so his moderate fantasy appeal should continue to center on his ability to knock down triples.