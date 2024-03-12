Allen notched 14 points (4-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 117-111 victory over Cleveland.

Allen remains unconscious from beyond the arc, although Monday marked a bounce back from a 0-for-4 shooting performance from deep Saturday. The 28-year-old has been unflappable this season, burying 42.6 percent of his guarded catch-and-shoot attempts to help fuel his league-leading 47.4 percent clip from three.