Allen (illness) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Raptors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Allen will miss his second straight contest Wednesday after being downgraded from questionable to out with a non-COVID illness. His next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Denver. While Allen remains out, Kevin Durant (foot) will return to the starting lineup, so Josh Okogie or Keita Bates-Diop will head to the bench.