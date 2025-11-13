Allen produced 23 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 win over Dallas.

The 30-year-old guard continues to light it up from beyond the arc. Allen has hit for at least four three-pointers in six straight games, averaging 21.7 points, 5.2 threes, 3.7 assists, 2.8 boards and 2.2 steals in 32.8 minutes a contest over that red-hot stretch while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 53.4 percent from long distance.