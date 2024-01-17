Allen finished Tuesday's 119-117 victory over Sacramento with 29 points (10-17 FG, 9-14 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes.

Allen scored 20 or more points in back-to-back games for the first time this season. Relying on him to do that often doesn't seem like a realistic idea given he shares the court with names such as Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, but he'll get a fair share of touches as long as he keeps shooting the ball as he's done it of late. Allen is making 53.3 percent of his three-point shots since the start of January.