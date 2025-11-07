Allen posted 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 115-102 victory over the Clippers.

Allen performed at a high level despite clearly not feeling at his best due to an illness. He's been a consistent threat from beyond the arc to begin the season and has now drained four or more triples in each of his last three appearances. Allen's play on defense has also offered a nice boost for fantasy managers, as he's picked up three steals in three of his last four matchups.