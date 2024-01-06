Allen recorded 31 points (11-19 FG, 9-14 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's 113-97 victory over the Heat.

Allen ended just one point away from tying his season-best scoring mark, established on the Christmas Day loss to the Mavericks, and this was just the fourth time he reached the 20-point mark in 2023-24. He delivers value as a spot-up shooter who can knock down threes and chip in with peripheral stats, and even though his limited usage rate puts a cap on his upside, he is undoubtedly a player who should be rostered in most formats. He's averaging 15.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, while shooting 47.1 percent from deep, since the start of December.