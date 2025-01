Allen (shoulder) participated fully during Suns' practice on Thursday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Allen has missed the last five games for the Suns but seems to be on track to return sooner rather than later. He averages 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 40.4 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.