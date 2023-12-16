Allen (groin) finished with 13 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 36 minutes in Friday's 139-122 loss to the Knicks.

Allen missed the Suns' previous three games with a groin strain, but Phoenix didn't attempt to ease him back into the mix Saturday, as the 28-year-old finished third on the team in minutes behind only Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. The Suns were without two rotational wings in Eric Gordon (lower leg) and Josh Okogie (hip), but with Bradley Beal (ankle) exiting early with an injury that could cost him time, Allen could end up sticking in a 30-plus-minute role for the foreseeable future.