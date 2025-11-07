Allen (illness) will be available for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Allen was added to the injury report earlier in the day, and while it doesn't sound as though he's feeling 100 percent, the team announced prior to tipoff that he'll give it a shot. Jalen Green is returning from a hamstring injury Thursday, so it wouldn't be a shock to see Allen log fewer minutes than usual given the illness he's still battling.