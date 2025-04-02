Allen totaled 23 points (8-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 133-123 loss to the Bucks.

Allen surpassed the 20-point mark for the first time since Feb. 7, and perhaps as a coincidence, that was also the last game in which he'd been part of the starting lineup. Allen can deliver solid numbers if he gets enough touches on offense, and given how depleted the Suns are right now, Phoenix could welcome Allen's uptick in his offensive numbers over the final weeks of the season.