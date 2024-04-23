Allen (ankle) is available for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Timberwolves, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Allen has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday despite dealing with a right ankle sprain. The 28-year-old guard failed to make a three in Game 1 but shot 46.1 percent on 5.9 three-point attempts per contest during the regular season. Allen won't operate on a minutes restriction.