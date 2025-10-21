Allen (rest) is available for Wednesday's season opener against Sacramento, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The Suns held Allen out of their preseason finale, but he's ready to play Wednesday. The veteran sharpshooter is ticketed for a starting role as well as a short-term boost in fantasy value as long as Jalen Green (hamstring) is on the shelf. Last regular season, Allen averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.3 three-pointers per contest in 64 games in 2024-25.