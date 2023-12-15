Allen (groin) is available for Friday's game versus the Knicks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Allen missed the last three games due to a groin injury, but he participated in the team's shootaround ahead of Friday's matchup and has been cleared to return to action. He also said after the shootaround that he doesn't expect to have a minutes restriction against New York, per Brendan Mau of Burn City Sports. Over Allen's last three appearances, he's averaged 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 36.3 minutes per game.