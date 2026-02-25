Allen (ankle/knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

Allen was initially listed as questionable for this one due to right ankle and knee injury management. The 30-year-old swingman is a top candidate to enter the starting lineup due to Devin Booker (hip) and Dillon Brooks (hand) being sidelined. Over four February appearances (three starts), Allen has averaged 23.8 points, 4.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 34.5 minutes per game.