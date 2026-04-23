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Suns' Grayson Allen: Good to go Wednesday
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RotoWire Staff
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Allen (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Thunder.
Allen will shed his questionable tag and be available for a third straight game, though he didn't appear in either of the last two. The veteran wing could see increased playing time Wednesday due to Jordan Goodwin (calf) being sidelined.